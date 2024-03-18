Main road in Northamptonshire village to be closed overnight for week of resurfacing works

The road will be closed while resurfacing takes place
A main road in a Northamptonshire village will be closed overnight for a week of resurfacing works.

Station Road in Long Buckby will be closed between 8pm and 6am from March 24 to March 28 and then again on April 2 – avoiding closures on the Easter bank holiday weekend.

There will be a diversion route in place through Watford.

Station Road in Long Buckby will be closed overnight for a week of resurfacing works.
Councillor Daniel Lister, for the Long Buckby ward posted on his councillor Facebook page: “I know the roads are a problem and I am continually working for them, especially those in this ward, to be repaired.

“A step in the right direction with notification from highways of a week of night closures (road will remain open all over Easter) for the resurfacing work on the road to Buckby Wharf.

“Diversionary route is through Watford.

“Please do not park on the carriageway during these works.”

