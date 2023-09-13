M1 reopens in Northampton after emergency services called to 'welfare report'

Police were called to a 'welfare report' just before 5pm on Wednesday

Emergency services were called to a ‘police led’ incident on the M1 around Northampton this evening.

National Highways: East Midlands said that traffic had been stopped both north and southbound on the busy stretch of road just before 5pm today (Wednesday). The southbound carriagway reopened at around 5.30pm while the northbound remained shut. @HighwaysEMIDS said: “The M1 in Northamptonshire is closed northbound between J15 and J15a near (Northampton) due to a police led incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Emergency services including Northants Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.”

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5.30pm UPDATE

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Following a concern for welfare report, the M1 northbound is currently closed between J15 and J15A to allow emergency services to work safely - please find an alternate route.

"Thank you for your patience while this incident is underway. We will update further as soon as we can.”

6pm UPDATE

@HighwaysEMIDS said: “If you are caught within the closure on the M1 northbound between J15 and J15a (#Northampton) please remain in your vehicle as we will be looking to get you moving again shortly. Please await instruction from a Traffic Officer or @NorthantsPolice”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Thanks to all those affectd for your patience while emergency services were on the scene.”

8.30pm UPDATE

Northamptonshire Police confirm the M1 northbound reopened at 6.20pm.