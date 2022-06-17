M1 queues of 'around an hour' following serious crash northbound near Northampton

National Highways reports tailbacks from junction 16 reaching Newport Pagnell services

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:51 am

There are queues of around hour on the M1 northbound near Northampton following a serious collision on Friday (June 17).

Traffic was halted for a time following the crash near to junction 16 at around 10.30am.

According to National Highways, two lanes are now moving again although lane one and the junction 16 entry slip road slip remains closed while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Traffic was held on the M1 northbound near Northampton following a serious collision on Friday (June 17)

Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation teams are among those on the scene and latest reports at around 11.30am estimated delays of around 60 minutes and tailbacks reaching Newport Pagnell Services.

