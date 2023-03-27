M1 partially closed in Northamptonshire during rush hour after collision between lorry and car

A section of the M1 in Northamptonshire was partially closed during rush hour after a collision between a lorry and a car.

Two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 16 and 16 this morning (Monday March 27).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency services were called just after 6.30am and the road fully reopened around 8.30am.

The M1 in Northamptonshire was closed for a short period of time.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call shortly before 6.35am this morning following a road traffic collision between a HGV and car on the northbound carriageway of the M1, between junctions 16 and 17.

“Both the fire service and ambulance also attended the scene following reports that the driver of the car had sustained an injury to his arm and was trapped in the car. This was due to an issue with the car not due to injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement