M1 partially closed in Northamptonshire during morning rush hour due to collision and overturned vehicle

A stretch of the M1 in Northamptonshire is partially closed during morning rush hour due to a collision and an overturned vehicle.

The southbound carriageway between junction 17 for the M45 and junction 16 for Daventry was closed this morning (Thursday November 23).

Two lanes have reopened but lanes three and four remain closed, while recovery takes place.

Drivers are warned of long delays on the M1 near Daventry after a collision. Photo: Motorway Cameras.

The incident was first reported at around 7am, and according to National Highways it involves a HGV and an overturned vehicle.

National Highways said: "The #M1 southbound between J17 (#M45) and J16 (#Daventry) is now CLOSED due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.

"Our Traffic Officers are in attendance, and recovery is being organised.

“There are delays of at least 30 minutes in the area."

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “We were called shortly before 6.50am today (November 23), following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the M1, between junction 17 and 16.

"There are reports of at least two injuries however, these are not believed to be life-changing.

"The collision blocked all four lanes however, lane one re-opened at about 8.20am. At least one vehicle needs to be recovered.”

Police officers remain on the scene.