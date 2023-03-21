M1 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions in early hours after vehicle failed to stop for police

A stretch of the M1 in Northamptonshire was closed for a period of time this morning (Tuesday, March 21) following a vehicle that failed to stop for police officers.

The motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 16 for Weedon and Junction 15a for Northampton from 4.20am until around 4.40am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened just before 4am this morning when a red Ford Galaxy failed to stop for officers on the A43, Northampton, and the occupants ended up decamping on the M1 at junction 15a.

The M1 in Northamptonshire was closed for a short period of time.