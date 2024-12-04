M1 closed in Northamptonshire during morning rush hour due to overturned lorry

A section of the M1 in Northamptonshire was closed this morning (Wednesday December 4) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry.

The northbound carriageway between junction 16 for Weedon Bec and junction 18 for Crick was closed for around five hours, while National Highways officers and emergency services dealt with the incident and facilitated recovery of the vehicle.

Two lanes have now reopened, but lane one remains closed to allow for nearside barrier repairs. Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

During rush hour, National Highways said there was around four miles of congestion on the approach to the incident, causing delays of around an hour.

Drivers are urged to avoid the M1.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use the diversion via the A45 and A5.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 3.50am today, December 4, the force received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a HGV on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 16 and 17.

“Officers attended, there are no injuries logged. The northbound carriageway was closed (diversion in place from J16 to J18, via the A5 route) to allow the vehicle to be righted and debris cleared from the road.”