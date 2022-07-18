The M1 motorway is likely to remain closed northbound throughout the morning rush hour following a multi-vehicle collision early on Monday (July 18).

National Highways has said a 10-mile stretch of motorway was closed in both directions after the crash between between junction 16 for Northampton and junction 18 for Daventry at about 3.30am.

The northbound carriageway reopened at 7am.

All emergency services are working at the scene and Northamptonshire Police tweeted that the road was “expected to remain closed throughout the morning”.

In a tweet, the force said: “We would ask all drivers to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route.

“Thank you for your patience and support whilst we deal with this incident."

The M45 is also closed eastbound at Dunchurch.

National Highways has issued details of diversion routes for M1 traffic using the A5 and A45.

No information has been made available about injuries or number of vehicles involved.