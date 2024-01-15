Long delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire following multi-vehicle collision

Drivers are seeing delays of around 50 minutes, and increasing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers can expect long delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways has confirmed a multiple vehicle collision took place on the M1 southbound between Junction 17 for the M45 for Dunchurch and Coventry and Junction 16 for Daventry this morning (January 15).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lanes three and four, of four, are closed as emergency services and traffic officers deal with the incident.

There is queueing traffic on the M1 southbound in Northamptonshire. Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk.

The roads authority says delays sit at around 50 minutes, but they are increasing.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area or allow extra time for their journey.

There are also delays elsewhere in the county as the A5 near Towcester is shut in both directions due to a serious collision.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.