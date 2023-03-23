Long delays and miles of queues following collision on M1 in Northamptonshire

A collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire is causing long delays.

Traffic is being held on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 17 and Junction 16 this morning (Thursday March 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Highways says traffic officers have just arrived at the scene of the collision.

There are long delays on the M1 southbound in Northamptonshire this morning (Thursday March 23).

There are currently six miles of congestion and at least a 45 minute delay.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UPDATE at 9.08am: National Highways say one lane is now open as vehicle recovery is on the way. Delays up to one hour on approach.

UPDATE at 10.16am: Two lanes are now open. There are delays of up to 90 minutes.