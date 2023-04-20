To help reduce the number of motorbike collisions in the county, NFRS and partners are offering a FREE course to Northamptonshire bikers.

‘Biker Down’, which is supported by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, aims to educate bikers on incident prevention and how to effectively manage an incident should they encounter one when out on their motorbikes. Those initial seconds after a collision can be the difference between life or death and having the knowledge and confidence to respond in the right way could save a life.

Biker Down is suitable for new or experienced riders of all ages and was developed by bikers for bikers. The three-hour course will help improve riding skills, encourage bikers to adopt safer riding habits and educate them on what to do if they are first at the scene of a motorcycle collision.

Motorbike helmets

The course covers incident management, to ensure the safety of responders and the casualty, as well as tips for getting the best information to help the emergency services. There is a session on motorcycle-related first aid including recognising trauma and injuries, dealing with major bleeds, CPR and crash helmet removal, as well as hints and tips on how to ensure bikers are seen and safe when on the county’s roads.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold said: “Bikers often ride out in pairs or groups, so it makes sense to equip them with the skills to not only prevent accidents from happening in the first place, but if an incident occurs, give them confidence to provide immediate life-saving interventions.

“I am committed to making Northamptonshire roads safer and this is just one of many initiatives that I am supporting that aims to reduce the number of road traffic incidents in the county and keep motorists safe.”

Tina Collett, Prevention Team Leader at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Although there has been a decline in motorcyclist fatalities across the country, there are still too many deaths and serious injuries resulting from biking incidents.

“The aim of this course is to encourage riders to do all they can to ride safe and be visible on the road. We want as many bikers as possible to have the skills and knowledge to keep themselves and their fellow bikers safe from harm or injury.”

Road safety is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service, who work alongside other partners to help spread road safety messages. In Northamptonshire, seven bikers were killed because of a motorbike accident during 2022 and 55 bikers suffered serious injuries.

More than 160 bikers from Northamptonshire have already attended a Biker Down course and many of them have provided positive feedback, saying they learnt so much from the course and that they would recommend it to any other bikers.

The next course is being held on Saturday 13th May between 9.30 and 12.30pm at Fire Service Headquarters, Darby House, Darby Close, Wellingborough, NN8 6GS

If you are a biker and are interested in attending, please visit the Eventbrite page. Places are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

