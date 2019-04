Delays of 30 minutes have been caused by an accident on the M1 near Northampton

Highways England said it had closed lane one northbound between junctions 15 and 15a so repair and recovery work could be carried out.

Picture by Highways England

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There are 30-minute delays on the approach to this M1 incident above usual journey times, spanning 8.5 miles back to J14."

