Improvements are being made to Stagecoach bus routes to better serve the community around Daventry

Changes are being implemented to the Daventry Stagecoach bus services to improve the work, leisure and shopping transport links for residents.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been working with Stagecoach to improve the bus services in Daventry, with the financial support of Prologis UK, a Solihull-based industrial real estate agency.

These changes to the Stagecoach services came in response to customer demand. Councillor Phil Larratt, the Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said the feedback from residents was also considered while making the changes.

Cllr Phil Larratt said: “Working together with Stagecoach and Prologis UK we have been able to enhance bus services within Daventry, as well as improving the connections to both Northampton and DIRFT (Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal).”

Prologis UK has provided financial support to this improvement project, enabling better connections between Daventry and DIRFT.

Dave Mellor, Prologis UK, said: “As a long-term investor at DIRFT, we’re pleased to be able to positively contribute to improving public transport facilities around the site and wider Daventry area.

“As a site which employs over 9,000 people in Northamptonshire, we hope the new services allow more people from local communities to gain exciting career opportunities in the logistics sector.”

The Stagecoach service changes are due to take effect on October 29.

Future improvements to the bus services:

The D1 bus route provides a direct connection between Rugby and Daventry via DIRFT

The D1 and 96 bus services are extended to serve the new Royal Mail centre and the northern part of DIRFT

The D2 bus route is changed to provide a reduced journey time between Daventry and Northampton

The D3 bus runs more often between Daventry and Northampton via Kislingbury, Bugbrooke and Nether Heyford

The D4 bus has a new midday service from Daventry to Long Buckby

Two hourly services, D5 and D6, are introduced within Daventry

Residents can find more details on the Stagecoach website.

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands managing director, said: “Working with WNC and Prologis at DIRFT, we have been able to design a new network that better meets the needs of people living and working in Daventry and DIRFT.