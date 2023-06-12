Here's how this massive van fire started on the M1 near Northampton over the weekend

Firefighters were called out to a massive van fire on the M1 motorway near Northampton on Sunday (June 11) – here’s what happened.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said it was called to reports of a vehicle fire on the M1, close to Watford Gap services, just after 5pm yesterday (Sunday, June 11).

On arrival firefighters said they discovered the van was on fire on the northbound carriageway near junction 16.

Picture from the scene.

Highways closed all four lanes of the motorway while crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, according to NFRS.

Fire crews continued to damp down the car as well as a tree by the side of the road that had also been affected. It was determined that the blaze had started accidentally, according to NFRS.

Crews from The Mounts and Mereway attended the incident, and both had left the scene shortly before 6.30pm, by which time two lanes had reopened to traffic, said an NFRS spokesman.