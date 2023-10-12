Here are 39 major road closures in and around Northampton in the next two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 39 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from midday, October 6 to 4.30pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Weedon, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A45, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, slip road and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm September 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Hartwell to junction 15, Lane closure for maintenance repairs.

• A43, from 8pm January 13 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Paulerspury, Narrow lanes due to the construction of a new roundabout.

• A45, from 8pm September 15 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 9pm April 24 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 / A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures and narrow lanes for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A43, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am March 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 31 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 8pm October 9 to 5am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Wooton Interchange, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Patishall, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from midnight, October 10 to 9pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• A14, from 8pm October 10 to 5am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction one to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A14, from 1pm October 11 to 5am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe interchange, Lane and lay-by closure for drainage works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18, Lane closures for survey works.

• A43, from 10am to 2pm on October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Syresham to Silverstone, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A43, from 6am to 3pm on October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Towcester, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 7am to 11am on October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 10am to 4pm on October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Weedon, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 9.30am October 16 to 3.30pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 16 to 5.30am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watford, traffic signals due to works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A43, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 10pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Hartwell to junction 15, Lane closures for renewal works.

• A5, from 9am October 17 to 5pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 18 to DIRFT, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Billing Interchange to Earls Barton, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M45, from 8am October 18 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, junction 17, Lane closures due to drainage works.

• A5, from 9.30am October 18 to 3.30pm October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm October 18 to 5am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Abthorpe roundabout to Towcester roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance repairs.

• M40, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A43, from 9.30pm October 19 to 5am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A43, from 8pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Silverston to Syersham, Lane closure for safety repairs.

• M1, from 8pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for communication works.

• A5, from 9am October 21 to 5pm October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Heathencote, traffic signals on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A14, from 1pm October 21 to 5am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 13, carriageway, Lay-By, slip roads and lane closures due to renewal work, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 11.30am to 5.30pm on October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 9.30am October 23 to 3.30pm October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Danes way roundabout, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

• A45, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Barnes Meadow to Queen Eleanor, Lane closures and diversion route due to works on behalf of local authority.