An extensive programme of ‘surface dressing’ road repairs are underway across Northamptonshire.

The work - which runs from today (May 19) through to mid-June, weather dependent - is being carried out on behalf of West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire Councils and provides a way of extending the life of highways.

Roads will be closed on the day of the surface dressing, the next day for sweeping and then a few days later for another sweep.

Several roads across the county will be closed at times over the next month.

Traffic is also slowed to 20mph in the first few days.

Below is the full list of roads affected and the date the work is scheduled to take place on:

-Brackley to Middleton Cheney - May 19, 20, 21, 9.30am - 3.30pm surface dressing. 8pm-6am on May 20 and 21 sweeping (only overnight works).

-Middle Street, Nether Heyford - May 21, 9.30am-3.30pm.

-Towcester Road/Northampton Road, Milton Malsor - May 22, 9am – 5pm.

-Rectory Farm Road, Northampton - May 23, 9am - 6pm.

-Great Billing Way - Two sections either side of Cumbrae Drive and Overhead Roundabout, Northampton - May 23, 9.30 am - 3:30pm.

-A509 Wollaston - May 24 and 25, 9.30 am - 3.30pm.

-A6 Rushden/Bedford Road - May 26 and 27, 9.30am - 3.30pm.

-Main Street, Woodnewton - May 28, 8am -6pm.

-Gretton to Rockingham - May 28, 8am - 6pm.

-A508 Kelmarsh Hall to Great Oxendon (Harborough Road) - June 1 and 2, 9.30am - 3.30pm.

-A5199 Thornby, Welford Road, Guilsborough - June 2, 3 and 4, 9.30 am -3.30pm.

-Holcot Road - June 4, 9.30 am – 5pm.

-Old Road / Lamport Road / Scaldwell Road - June 4, 9.30 am – 5pm.

-Brooks Road, Raunds - June 5, 8 am – 6pm.

-Armston Lodge, Oundle - June 5, 8am -6pm.

-Laxton Road, Blatherwyke - June 5, 9.30 am – 5pm.

-Main Road, Horton Road - B526 Newport Pagnell Road - June 6, 9.30am - 1pm.