A four-vehicle pile-up crash has closed two lanes on the M1 southbound heading towards Northampton on Friday afternoon (April 22).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said the crash happened at 12.15pm but all those involved suffered only minor injuries.

National Highways is warning of 40-minute delays for drivers at junction 16 with tailbacks of up five miles.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic cameras showed the M1 gridlocked heading south towards junction 16 on Friday afternoon

Reports say traffic was held briefly but one lane is now open past the scene.