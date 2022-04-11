Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 26 National Highways road closures to watch out for in the run-up to Easter and over the holiday weekend. And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays with delays of between 10 minutes and half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows 18 closures already in place and expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

A number of road closures could get in the way of travel plans over the Easter holiday

• A43, from midnight, April 8 to 11.59pm April 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1, A43. Abnormal load travelling from Luton to Redditch.

• A5, from 8am April 5 to 6pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to M1, junction 18, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 4am May 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, Naseby to Rothwell, Layby, slip roads and lane closures with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am May 6 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Telent NRTS.

• A5, from 8pm April 13 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Catthorpe to Lilbourne, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 7pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A5, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester to Weedon, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 4am April 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout, lane closure for works by Gigaclear.

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 4am April 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound, junction with Stony Stratford Roundabout. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 7am to 3pm on April 24, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a , Lane closures due works by Network Rail.