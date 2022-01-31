Drivers warned to watch out for major road closures across West Northamptonshire this week

Motorists in West Northamptonshire will have 28 road closures to watch out for National Highways network this week — And one of them is expected to cause delays of up tp half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 18 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound, Danes Way to Lilbourne, traffic signals and layby closure due to maintenance works.

Drivers are warned to be aware of a number of road closures in the area this week

• M1, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 16 to Watford Gap, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 10pm January 24 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Crick to Gibbett, diversion route due to works on county council network.

• A5, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by WPD.

• A45, from 7am January 15 to 7pm February 20, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 eastbound, Wootton to Queen Eleanor Interchange, carriageway closure due to works on behalf of H.W Martin.

• A45, from 8pm January 24 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Earls Barton, slip road closures with a diversion route and lane closure due to routine maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am April 18 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, May 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound, Crick, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Morland Utlities.

• A5, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, temporary traffic signals for works by Western Power Distributions.

• M1, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A5, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Shawell, Lane closures and traffic signals due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

• A43, from 1pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, carriageway and Lay-By closures with a diversion route due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A43, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 10, entry slip road closure for communicatons works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M1, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.