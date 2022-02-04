Drivers warned of rush-hour queues on M1 and A45 at Northampton following motorway crash

Tailbacks to junction 16 and Queen Eleanor Roundabout

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 4th February 2022, 7:16 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 7:52 am

Drivers are being warned to expect queues on the M1 and A45 at Northampton throughout rush hour on Friday morning (February 4) following a crash.

Reports say the shunt is on the southbound side near to junction 15

National Highways traffic sensors show tailbacks on the motorway back to junction 16 and on the A45 towards Queen Eleanor Roundabout.

Drivers face queues on the M1 and A45 heading out of Northampton on Friday morning

A spokesman for the agency said congestion could continue until 8.30pm.

