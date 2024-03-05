Drivers warned of delays on A428 near East Haddon following collision
The road is partially closed in both directions
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A main road into Northampton is partially closed and traffic is building after a collision.
The A428 near East Haddon is closed in both directions close to the junction with Tilbury Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to AA Traffic, a multi-vehicle collision was first reported at just after 8.30am this morning (Tuesday March 5).
There is a heavy traffic in the area as a result of the collision, and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.