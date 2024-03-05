Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road into Northampton is partially closed and traffic is building after a collision.

The A428 near East Haddon is closed in both directions close to the junction with Tilbury Road.

According to AA Traffic, a multi-vehicle collision was first reported at just after 8.30am this morning (Tuesday March 5).

There is a heavy traffic in the area as a result of the collision, and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.