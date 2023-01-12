UPDATE: All lanes now reopen.

Drivers are warned of delays on the M1 in Northamptonshire after a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Traffic was stopped at around 10.30am this morning (January 12) on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 for the M45 and Kilsby and junction 16 for Northampton, according to National Highways.

Delays expected.

At 10.45am, traffic was released. One lane remains closed for recovery and there is around 2.5 miles of congestion.

National Highways is warning drivers of delays up to 15 minutes.

