Drivers told to avoid M1 near Northampton as vehicle fire leaves six miles of queues

Drivers are being advised to avoid the M1 through Northamptonshire after a vehicle fire blocked two lanes on Wednesday lunchtime (May 25).

National Highways says there are six miles of queues southbound between between junction 16 to junction 15A near Northampton.

Sensors are also picking up long tailbacks northbound as traffic is slow past the scene.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lanes are closed on the M1 southbound while emergency services tackle a vehicle fire — with more tailbacks heading north