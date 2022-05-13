Drivers face weeks’ of disruption on two of Northamptonshire’s busiest roads linking the north-east and south-west of the county overnight.

Work to lay new tarmac, freshen up road markings and repair ironworks gets under way on Monday (May 16) at a roundabout where the A43 meets the A5 near Towcester.

That means closing the A43 from the M1 to Towcester every weeknight for two weeks and diversions for A5 traffic through Roade and the roadworks clogging up the A508 near the Northampton Gateway Strategic Rail Freight Interchange next to junction 15.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers face overnight closures at the busy Towcester roundabout, where the A5 meets the A43, for four weeks from Monday

But most of the work will be done overnight while National Highways pledged to get everything ready in time for 350,000 racing fans to head for nearby Silverstone on British Grand Prix weekend.

Project manager Simon Wagstaff said: "We appreciate that any roadworks can cause some inconvenience but we are doing all that we can to ensure this important maintenance work causes as little disruption as possible.

“While the roads are closed for resurfacing we will also cut back vegetation and repair drains and kerbing so we won’t need to come back and close the road again.

“Once the work is completed, drivers will have much smoother and safer journeys.”

Work will be carried out in two phases starting on the southbound half of the roundabout from Monday (May 16).

Work on the northbound half of the roundabout begins on June 6 — after a break for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — and is also scheduled to last for two weeks, weather permitting.

Most of the major construction will be done between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, when traffic numbers are lower.

■ During the first phase of works from Monday (May 16):

The A43 southbound carriageway from its junction with M1 to Towcester roundabout and the A5 carriageway in both directions from Towcester roundabout to Towcester Racecourse roundabout will be closed.

Diversion routes will be well signed at M1 junction 15A, Old Stratford roundabout and A43/A5 roundabout at Towcester.

All non-local traffic arriving at the A5 Old Stratford roundabout heading north will be directed to use the A508 and M1.

Access for A5 local traffic allowed as far as Towcester Racecourse. Access for local residents and businesses within the main closure on the A5 will be retained with additional signage and traffic marshals.

■ During the second phase, from June 6:

The A43 northbound from Abthorpe roundabout to Towcester roundabout and the A5 both ways from Towcester roundabout to the A45 will be closed.

Diversion routes will be well signed from the A45 roundabout, M1 junction 15A, A43 Barley Mow roundabout and A43 Abthorpe roundabout.

Access to local traffic will be allowed between Old Mill Race Roundabout and Jack’s Hill Café, approximately 500 metres north of Towcester roundabout. All side access roads will remain open.

Drivers are urged to stick to clearly signed diversion routes will be in place during the overnight closures.

More work is planned for the stretch of the A43 southbound between Towcester roundabout to the Northampton Road roundabout at Brackley later in the summer — after the British GP on July 3.