Drivers face rush-hour delays as M1 crash blocks one lane southbound between Northampton and Milton Keynes
Six-mile queues from junction 15 after car and lorry reported involved in shunt
Drivers on the M1 are being warned to expect severe delays throughout Wednesday's morning rush hour after a reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry.
Highways England says on lane is blocked southbound between Northampton and Milton Keynes.
Traffic is already crawling with six-miles tailbacks and the agency is warning it could take until after 9am to clear.
A broken down van in the queues near to junction 15 added to the problems with sensors showing queues back to junction 16 at just after 8am.
The A43 and A5 were also busy as drivers attempted to beat the queues by taking alternative routes.