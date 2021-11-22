Drivers advised to avoid M1 southbound heading towards Northampton after serious crash blocks two lanes
Two lanes blocked and traffic heavier than normal on Monday morning
Drivers heading south on the M1 towards Northampton face a double whammy of delays during the morning rush-hour on Monday (November 22).
National Highways says a "serious" collision is blocking two lanes between the M45 between Watford Gap Services and junction 16 for Daventry and Northampton.
A spokesman said at 7.15pm: "Traffic Officers and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue crews are currently at scene, Northants Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service are on their way.
"If you are planning travel, please avoid the area."
Another shut is also blocking two lanes further north, near junction 18 for Crick is causing queues back to the Cathorpe Interchange.