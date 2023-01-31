A car driver has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the M1 northbound carriageway between Junction 16 for Weedon Bec and Junction 17 for Kilsby at around 3.30am this morning (Tuesday January 31).

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed the collision happened between a car and a HGV and that the driver of the car has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The scene of the collision on the M1 northbound. Photo: Motorway Cameras.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “The collision occurred between Junction 16 and 17 on the northbound carriageway of the M1, which remains closed at Junction 16. We do not have an estimated time of when the M1 will re-open so motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.”

National Highways says traffic is moving past the scene of the collision, slowly and in one lane. The authority also says there is still delays of up to 90 minutes on approach. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Just after 5am, vehicles stuck in congestion were turned around. The road remained fully closed until around 7.45am.