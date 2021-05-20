A driver was rushed to hospital in Coventry following another three-vehicle smash which blocked part of the M1 just near Northampton for six hours on Wednesday (May 19).

Police say the 54-year-old man was behind the wheel of a blue Citroen C4 which was involved in a collision with a blue VW Golf and a Volvo truck at about 5.45pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman confirmed the crash victim was taken to Coventry's University Hospital major trauma unit but that his injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

Northamptonshire's Serious Collision Investigation unit on the M1 last night (May 19).

The carriageway was partially blocked northbound near to junction 15 and traffic was held for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.