Driver, 54, rushed to Coventry hospital after three-vehicle smash blocks M1 for six hours near Northampton
Police say victim's injuries are "not thought to be life-changing or life-threatning"
A driver was rushed to hospital in Coventry following another three-vehicle smash which blocked part of the M1 just near Northampton for six hours on Wednesday (May 19).
Police say the 54-year-old man was behind the wheel of a blue Citroen C4 which was involved in a collision with a blue VW Golf and a Volvo truck at about 5.45pm on Wednesday.
A spokesman confirmed the crash victim was taken to Coventry's University Hospital major trauma unit but that his injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."
The carriageway was partially blocked northbound near to junction 15 and traffic was held for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Crash investigators from Northamptonshire Police remained at the scene until nearly midnight.