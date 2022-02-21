West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 26 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week. And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of upto half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 18 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury to Old Stratford, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where drivers could face delays from closures and roadwork on the area's main roads this week

• A5, from 4pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna park Roundabout to Gibbett Hill Roundabout, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8.30am February 18 to 3.30pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by WPD.

• M1, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A45, from 8pm January 24 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Earls Barton, slip road closures with a diversion route and lane closure due to routine maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am April 18 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, May 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ A further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9pm February 22 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Watford Gap to Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 7am to 10am on February 27, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Lilbourne, temporary traffic signals for works by BT.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from midday, March 7 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon Bec to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway and layby closure with a diversion route due to carriageway improvements.

• M40, from 9pm March 7 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 7 to 6am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 10, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.