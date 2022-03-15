Dozens of road closures affecting main routes through West Northamptonshire this week

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week. And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10mins and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 13 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A43, from midday, March 7 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon Bec to Towcester Roundabout, carriageway and layby closure with a diversion route due to carriageway improvements.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, May 4 2022, slight delays (under 10mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am May 6 2022, slight delays (under 10mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

■ Another 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A43, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10mins): A43 southbound, Brackley, Lane closure for survey works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30mins): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 10 and return northbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30mins): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 10 and return northbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 15 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am March 16 to 4pm March 17, slight delays (under 10mins): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8.30am March 18 to 3.30pm March 21, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm March 18 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9am to 11am on March 20, slight delays (under 10mins): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10mins): A5 clockwise Towcester, Narrow lanes due to electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Danes Way roundabout, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10mins): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.