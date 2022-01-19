Dozens of bus services cancelled in Northampton as Stagecoach suffers huge driver shortage
The bus operator has been tweeting about cancellations all day
Dozens of bus services in Northampton have been cancelled today (January 19) as Stagecoach suffers a huge drive shortage.
The bus operator has been tweeting updates on services all day and has cancelled dozens of journeys on several routes across the town and further afield.
As well as earlier cancellations, these are this evening’s services that have been cancelled:
Service 5
From The Drapery: 18:03, 19:37
From Ryeland Rd: 18:24, 19:55
From North Gate: 17:59, 20:28
From Southfields: 18:55
Service 8
From North Gate: 17:10, 19:05, 19:45, 20:25
From Kings Heath: 17:40, 19:21, 20:00
Service 16
From North Gate: 17:11, 18:51
From Ecton Brook: 17:26, 17:56, 19:28
Service 2
From North Gate: 17:15, 18:38, 19:38, 20:08
From Blackthorn: 17:44, 19:02, 20:02, 20:32
Service 12A
From North Gate: 17:21, 18:36, 19:36, 20:36
Service 12
From North Gate: 17:57
D1
D1 17.34 Rugby to Daventry
D1 18.51 Daventry to Northampton
D2 19.40 Northampton to Daventry
D2 20.25 Daventry to Lang Farm
Service 1
From North Gate: 17:20, 18:10
From Overstone Lakes: 17:10, 18:03, 18:48
Service 11
From the Drapery: 16:54
From Grange Park: 17:28
The bus operator has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Follow @StagecoachMids on Twitter to get updates on the cancellations.