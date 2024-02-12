Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters at Northampton Railway Station and Long Buckby are facing disruption following a landslip on the tracks.

Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line between Birmingham and London on Monday (February 12) are being urged to check their journeys due to disruption following a landslip near Rugby.

One of the two tracks which connect Coventry and Rugby will remain closed while engineers cut back and clear vegetation from the railway embankment.

Rail replacement busses will run between Coventry and Northampton due to a landslip near Rugby.

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) services between Birmingham and London Euston will run between Birmingham and Coventry and Northampton and London Euston only, with half-hourly rail replacement transport running between Coventry and Northampton. Passengers are urged to check before they travel.

Phil Barnes, operations director for Network Rail, said: “Network Rail engineers are assessing the damage caused by a landslip between Coventry and Rugby and are working on a plan to safely reopen the affected track as soon as possible.

“With one of the two tracks in this area closed to trains, a reduced service is running through the area and we apologise for the disruption to journeys."

Jonny Wiseman, LNR customer experience director, added: "This landslip has resulted in a significant amount of earth movement next to the railway, meaning it is not safe to run trains through the area until Network Rail has completed emergency earthworks.

"Customers planning to travel between Birmingham New Street and London Euston on Monday should check their journeys before setting out, expect extended journey times and should consider using alternative routes if possible.

"Our website and social media pages are being kept up to date with the latest travel advice and we urge passengers using this area to plan ahead and check before travelling until the railway is safe to reopen."