Delays remain after M1 near Northampton closed for five hours due to serious collision
A section of the M1 was closed for more than five hours overnight due to a serious collision.
Drivers on the northbound carriageway between junction 15a and junction 16 were delayed from around midnight today (April 30) until just before 5.30am.
National Highways says there was a serious collision, which Northamptonshire Police officers were dealing with. Officers also carried out collision investigation work.
The road reopened around 5.20am this morning, however, there are still delays on the road during rush hour.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.