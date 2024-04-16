The anti-pothole activist calling herself ‘Daventry Banksie’ donated merchandise to Daventry Community Larder, which is going to be on sale on Wednesday (April 17) at the nonprofit establishment, as part of her battle against potholes in and around Northamptonshire.

The mother and wife has placed 43 signs across the county over the last five weeks in an attempt to pressure West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to address the potholes in the county.

Daventry Banksie decided to provide the goods to a local charity to encourage more people to join the movement.

She said: “We're living with these potholes, and we're all so angry. I just want to get more of the community involved. They've been such good supporters on social media.

“Not everybody would want to put a sign out. Not everybody would want to be seen actively doing this, but you can just buy a tote bag then.”

In an interview with this newspaper last week, the campaigner revealed her plans to produce merchandise and place more signs in Daventry and the surrounding villages.

“I spent what I would have been fined. I don't want to profit from the merchandise, but I want people to get involved with it,” she said.

The merchandise is going to be available at the centre from 12 to 2pm and 6pm to 7pm this Wednesday. The collection includes a limited edition of car stickers available for £2.50, tote bags for £4.50, and t-shirts for £10.

Jo Haywood, a Daventry Community Larder volunteer, said: “We’re all very excited and incredibly grateful for all the support that she’s given us.”

Daventry Banksie displayed a total of 15 hand-painted boards in Welton and Woodford Halse on Friday (April 12).

She said: “They just made me aware of the fact that they hold an annual Soapbox Derby and they have two enormous potholes on their race track. When they messaged me, it had been six weeks since it had been escalated, and nothing had been done. Nothing.

“So I saw that as a SOS call. They won't get insurance. The event brings revenue in; it's a lot of fun, and it should be allowed to go ahead.”

However, the woman did not stop there. A few days ago, she decided to create a LinkedIn profile for her cause.

“I have a plan. I'm going to put a post out on LinkedIn every day,” she said.

Daventry Banksie shared with this newspaper a brief conversation she had with one of Kier Group’s employees, the road construction company appointed by WNC for the highway maintenance contract.

“I was a little bit disappointed in them. I want to hear what they have to say, and now that I know that they're aware of my concerns already, it takes me right back to that duty of care they have,” she said.

Daventry Banksie vows to continue the pothole campaign until the issues are resolved.

She said: “I want to see some action now. I haven't heard anything from the council, but I don't expect it. I'm done with WNC.”

