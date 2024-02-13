Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Daventry have a road closure to watch out for this week as the road has been dug up for resurfacing.

West Northamptonshire Highways announced that the junction of Eastern Way to Admirals Way, in Daventry, is closed between 09.30am and 3.30pm until February 20 for carriageway resurfacing and gully cleansing.