Busy route through Daventry closed as resurfacing works begins
The closure is scheduled to last more than a week
Drivers in and around Daventry have a road closure to watch out for this week as the road has been dug up for resurfacing.
West Northamptonshire Highways announced that the junction of Eastern Way to Admirals Way, in Daventry, is closed between 09.30am and 3.30pm until February 20 for carriageway resurfacing and gully cleansing.
The works began yesterday, Monday, February 12, and drivers in and around Daventry are expected to follow the A45 diversion.