Busy route through Daventry closed as resurfacing works begins

The closure is scheduled to last more than a week
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:31 GMT
Drivers in and around Daventry have a road closure to watch out for this week as the road has been dug up for resurfacing.

West Northamptonshire Highways announced that the junction of Eastern Way to Admirals Way, in Daventry, is closed between 09.30am and 3.30pm until February 20 for carriageway resurfacing and gully cleansing.

The works began yesterday, Monday, February 12, and drivers in and around Daventry are expected to follow the A45 diversion.

