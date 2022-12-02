The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across Northamptonshire for the second day running with difficult driving conditions and travel disruption expected until 11am on Friday morning (December 2).

A spokesman said: “Areas of fog will continue to bring large areas of poor visibility, falling to less than 100 metres in places. The fog is expected to clear from the east during Friday morning.”

Drivers heading south on the M1 will also face delays after a crash blocked two lanes near junction 13. National Highways’ update at 7.15 warned of half-hour hold-ups back to Newport Pagnell.

The RAC has useful tips for driving safely in fog including how to use fog lights correctly.