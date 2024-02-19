A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions due to serious collision between lorry and pedestrian
The A5 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions due to a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.
The main road is closed from the A43 for Towcester to the A45 for Weedon Bec this morning (Monday February 19).
National Highways posted on X at around 10am to say the road is closed in both directions and that all emergency services are on scene.
The post said: “The #A5 in #Northamptonshire is closed in both directions between the #A43 (#Towcester) and the #A45 (#WeedonBec) due to a serious collision.
“All emergency services are in attendance, including air ambulance.
“More information to follow, thank you for your patience.”
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We would advise people to find an alternative route as the road is expected to be closed for some time following a serious road traffic collision between a pedestrian and lorry, which occurred at about 9.15am today.”
