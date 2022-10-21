A5 in Northamptonshire closed for three hours as firefighters freed driver from single vehicle collision

A main road in Northamptonshire was closed for more than three hours after a single vehicle collision.

The A5 close to Kilsby was closed from 4.15pm until 8.30pm on Thursday (October 20) after a car collided with a tree.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. Once free, the driver was left in the care of paramedics.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 4.15pm Thursday (October 20) on the A5 approximately one mile south of Kilsby.

"On arrival at the incident a crew found that one vehicle had collided with a tree and trapped the driver in the vehicle.

"The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the crew using hydraulic cutting equipment and small tools and was left in the care of the ambulance service. Firefighters stabilised the vehicle before leaving the scene a little after 5.00pm.