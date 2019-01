Train lines blocked from Northampton to Birmingham following incident

A serious incident between Birmingham New Street and Northampton has delayed journeys.

Emergency services have been called today to deal with an incident at Adderley Park, in the east of Birmingham.

READ MORE: One person killed and another seriously injured after being struck on train line through Northampton

London North Western Railway tweeted: 'Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between #BirminghamNewStreet and #Northampton all lines are blocked.

'Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.'

For Chiltern Railway service users', rail tickets are now valid on the following rail routes: Birmingham Moor Street - Solihull - Leamington Spa - Banbury - London Marylebone.

For CrossCountry, service users' rail tickets will be accepted between Leamington Spa, Coventry and Nuneaton.

For Virgin Train service users', rail tickets will be valid from Birmingham New Street - London Euston.