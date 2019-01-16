Train lines blocked from Northampton to Birmingham after incident

A serious incident between Birmingham New Street and Northampton has delayed journeys.

Emergency services have been called today to deal with an incident at Adderley Park, in the east of Birmingham.

London North Western Railway tweeted: 'Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between #BirminghamNewStreet and #Northampton all lines are blocked.

'Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.'

For Chiltern Railway users rail tickets are now valid on the following rail routes: Birmingham Moor Street - Solihull - Leamington Spa - Banbury - London Marylebone.

For CrossCountry service users tickets will be accepted between Leamington Spa, Coventry and Nuneaton.