TRAFFIC NEWS: Lanes closed on M1 in Northamptonshire due to debris in road

Two lanes of the M1 in Northamptonshire have been closed after a vehicle spilt debris onto the road after a collision between vehicles.

Lanes three and four of the M1 southbound are shut as traffic officers and contractors deal with the soil on the carriageway.

The incident was first reported at 2.40pm and had caused all of the motorway's lanes to be stopped.

Camera footage had showed a yellow van blocking lane three of four.

As of 4.30pm, Highways England report delays of 40 minutes and expect normal traffic conditions to return between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.