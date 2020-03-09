Woman, 57, dies in eight-car pile-up on M1 in Northamptonshire

Passenger in Hyundai killed in smash involving two HGVs near junction 18

A woman died in an eight-vehicle pile-up which closed the M1 in Northamptonshire for seven hours on Sunday.

Two HGVs, a van and five cars were all involved in the horrific smash in the early hours of the morning, close to junction 18.

The 57-year-old who died at the scene was a passenger in a Mazda 3 Sport.

Two lorries, white DAF and white Mercedes, were both involved along with a white Citroen Relay van.

A silver Ford Focus, a red Hyundai i20, a black Volvo V40 and a silver Mini One were also involved.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fatal crash.

A force spokesman said: "A road traffic collision involving eight vehicles occurred at 5.25am on Sunday, March 8, a on the northbound carriageway, about one mile north of junction 18.

"We are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed this incident to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101."