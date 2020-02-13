Weather alerts extended as Northamptonshire battens down hatches for Storm Dennis

Yellow warnings for high winds now cover 38-hour period on Saturday and Sunday

More Met Office weather warnings are in force as Northamptonshire braces itself for Storm Dennis battering the county this weekend.

Met Office experts have issued a series of weather warnings for Storm Dennis' arrival on Saturday

The yellow alert first put out on Tuesday for high winds now covers a 38-hour period from 10am on Saturday (February 15) through to midnight Sunday.

Experts predict damaging gusts of 50mph-plus and heavy rain from noon on Saturday continuing through the night.

That forecast will be a blow to hopes of re-opening main roads in Northampton town centre which have been shut since the roof of Sol Central was damaged by Storm Ciara's 70mph gusts last Sunday.

But meteorologists have so far stopped short of adding Northamptonshire to the list of counties covered by a warning for heavy rain accompanying the storm.

Roads around Sol Central remain closed after damage during Storm Ciara last weekend.

Today's latest update issued at 10:57 on Thursday (February 13) covers neighbouring Oxfordshire for a 24-hour period from 3pm on Saturday.

Further warnings are likely with forecasts for more high winds on Monday.

Roads were blocked by fallen trees across the county during Sunday's storm while video's went viral of one motorist's lucky escape as part of the Sol Central roof crashed down, narrowly missing their car.

And the Rushden Lakes leisure building housing Cineworld, 360Play, Rock Up, Paradise Island and Flipout also remains closed on safety grounds.

Leisure outlets at Rushden Lakes were closed after Storm Ciara ripped through the county

Train operators London Northwestern and East Midlands Railway are monitoring this weekend's forecasts after debris blowing on to tracks forced Network Rail to impose speed restrictions on their lines last weekend.

Rain is also expected to bring flood risks along the River Nene.

One alert has already been issued in the north of the county for stretches of Clay Coton Brook.