Warnings for road and rail travellers as Storm Ciara gets ready to batter Northamptonshire

Plea to take care on the county roads and safety speed limits for trains to London

Road and rail travellers in Northampton have been warned to expect delays and disruption as Storm Ciara gets ready to barge through the county on Sunday.

Passengers are warned to expect short-notice delays and cancellations on Sunday

Northamptonshire looks set to escape the worst of the weekend weather with the strongest winds expected to hit the south east.

But a Met Office yellow alert for high winds remains in force throughout the day with gusts of 60mph and torrential rain predicted for the county along with fears of potential injuries from flying debris.

Motoring organisations have issued pleas for drivers to be careful and London Northwestern Railway, which runs services to London and Birmingham from Northampton, has been quick off the mark with their own travel warnings.

Network Rail plans to impose speed limits on lines and conditions worsen in a bid to limit the danger from flying debris landing on the tracks or hitting trains, and potential damage to overhead lines.

Met Office forecasters predict lots of wind and rain for Northampton on Sunday

An LNWR spokesman said: "We know our trains will be required to run at reduced speed throughout Sunday February 9 as the strength of the wind increases.

"This means in many parts of the network a reduced timetable may be introduced at short notice with disruption to be expected all day..

"Our team are currently creating contingency timetables for affected routes. We will provide further details of how this will directly impact your journey once we receive confirmation from Network Rail.

"We strongly recommend you check your journey in advance and allow plenty of time to complete your journey. If you choose not to travel, you may claim a refund on your ticket from the point of purchase."