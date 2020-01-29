UPDATE: Huge queues after two lorries collide on A14 westbound in Northamptonshire

Highways England warning of massive delays for traffic heading towards M1
Highways England issued a warning of huge delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire after two lorries collided on Tuesday morning (January 29).
Both lanes westbound were briefly blocked following the crash between junction 2 for Kelmarsh and junction 1 at Welford at just after 11am.
Initial reports suggested a 30-minute delay for traffic heading towards the M1 and M6 from Kettering with queues of nearly four miles building up back to junction 3 at Rothwell.
Emergency services and traffic officers are on the scene but a Highways England spokesman advised: "Recovery and clean up will not be quick so please look for alternative routes for your journey if possible."