UPDATE: Huge queues after two lorries collide on A14 westbound in Northamptonshire

Highways England warning of massive delays for traffic heading towards M1

Highways England issued a warning of huge delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire after two lorries collided on Tuesday morning (January 29).

Delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire following lorry crash.

Both lanes westbound were briefly blocked following the crash between junction 2 for Kelmarsh and junction 1 at Welford at just after 11am.

Initial reports suggested a 30-minute delay for traffic heading towards the M1 and M6 from Kettering with queues of nearly four miles building up back to junction 3 at Rothwell.

Emergency services and traffic officers are on the scene but a Highways England spokesman advised: "Recovery and clean up will not be quick so please look for alternative routes for your journey if possible."