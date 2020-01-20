UPDATE: Gritter lorry catches fire on A14 as queues hit rush-hour drivers

A gritting lorry caught fire on the A14 in Northamptonshire causing major tailbacks heading west on Monday morning.

And drivers travelling towards Kettering and Wellingborough from the M1 faced more delays of around 20 minutes on their trip to work after a crash closed one lane near Rothwell.

The Highways Agency gritter caught fire between Junctions 3 and 2 just after 4am on Monday, January 20.

Queues of up to two miles built up for rush-hour traffic heading from Wellingbroough and Kettering towards the M1 and M6.

Gritters hit the county's roads this weekend as temperatures plummeted leading to heavy overnight frosts.