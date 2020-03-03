TRAVEL NEWS: Broken down vehicle causing rush-hour queues on M1 and A45

Motorway struggling over 13-mile stretch, problems for Northampton commuters

A broken down vehicle on the M1 is causing major headaches for drivers on the motorway and the A45 near Northampton this morning.

Highways England cameras showed queues building near to junction 16

The vehicle was reported stranded on the southbound carriageway, blocking one lane just past junction 15 at around 7am today (Tuesday March 3).

Rush-hour traffic was reported as slow for a 13-mile stretch beyond junction 16 on the motorway and towards the Queen Eleanor roundabout on the A45 as commuters struggled to get on to the M1.

Recovery is under way and Highways England estimate traffic should be flowing again by 9am.