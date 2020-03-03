TRAVEL NEWS: A428 blocked after car collides with a tree near East Haddon

The A428 is closed at the East Haddon turn-off
Emergency services free trapped motorist

The A428 is blocked between Northampton and East Haddon as firefighters freed a motorist trapped in a crashed car.

AA Travel shows the blocked stretch of the A428

Emergency services closed in both directions between the Church Lane crossroads and Great Brington turn following reports a car collided with a tree at around 6am on Tuesday (March 3).

A spokesman for Northants Fire & Rescue said: "Our crews are currently in attendance at a single vehicle RTC on the A428 near East Haddon.

"One person has been released by crews. Please be aware the road is currently closed in both directions."