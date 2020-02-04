Transit crash shuts M1 southbound for two hours

Two taken to hospital after van overturns between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Four people were injured after a crash closed the southbound M1 for around two hours between Northampton and Milton Keynes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Crash shut the M1 for in the early hours of Tuesday.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision involving an overturned silver Ford Transit 300 MWB at around 2.30am on February 4.

Another vehicle was reported to have made contact with the rear of the Transit but then made off without stopping.

Four people were injured and two were taken to University of Coventry Hospital.