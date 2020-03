Highway England warn one lane could be blocked until 10am

A broken down car transporter is causing rush-hour queues on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes on Wednesday morning.

Highways England are warning delays could last until around 10am with one lane blocked southbound close to Newport Pagnell services.

The stranded vehicle was reported at around 7am on Wednesday March 4 and queues built up quickly with slow traffic all the way back to junction 15 for Northampton.